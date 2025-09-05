Where Art and Community Meet: SOPAC Partners with SOMA Artists for Unveiled 25 and SOMA Studio Tour

From South Orange Performing Arts Center:

As the 20th Anniversary season kicks off , SOPAC (South Orange Performing Arts Center) is proud to present Unveiled 25, a sweeping exhibition that marks the arts center’s fourth collaboration with the SOMA Studio Tour.

On view at the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC from September 11 through November 2, the show highlights the brilliance and diversity of nearly 70 local artists from South Orange and Maplewood. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, September 11, from 6–8 PM.

The gallery opening is more than just a preview – it is a celebration. Artists, neighbors, friends, and art lovers gather after summer to reconnect and discover works as varied as luminous abstracts, bold cityscapes, playful collages, and everything in between.

“The preview is where the magic begins,” said curator Jeremy Moss. “It’s the perfect place to meet new artists, see a cross-section of the work that will be revealed in full during the Tour weekend, and get swept up in the energy of our community’s creative spirit.”

This spirit carries into the SOMA Studio Tour, a free event open to all on November 1 and 2, 2025. For the first time, SOPAC will also host approximately 15 artists in The Loft at SOPAC on Saturday, November 1. By offering both this early gallery preview and an in-house Tour venue, SOPAC invites the community to experience the richness of local creativity in multiple ways, whether discovering a new favorite piece early in the gallery or venturing into the studios and spaces that define this annual community-wide celebration.

SOPAC’s continued partnership with the SOMA Studio Tour underscores its ongoing commitment to amplifying local voices and championing the creative energy of SOMA. “SOPAC is honored to be a collaborative hub for the SOMA Studio Tour which is one of the most joyful expressions of community and creativity in our region,” said Lana Rogachevskaya, SOPAC’s Executive Director. “Through this preview exhibit and the Loft showcase, audiences will get to connect with the artistry that makes South Orange and Maplewood so special.”

Together, the exhibition and tour highlight the power of art to bring people together, uplift community connections, and inspire new discoveries.

To learn more about the SOMA Studio Tour, visit studiotoursoma.com.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.