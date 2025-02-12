[words] Bookstore to Host Maplewood-Based, Award-Winning Author Ibi Zoboi Feb. 15

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will host award-winning and New York Times bestselling author, Ibi Zoboi on Saturday, February 15 at 4 p.m. when she will reading and discussing her newest young adult novel (S)kin.

Zoboi will also be signing this groundbreaking contemporary fantasy debut — a novel in verse based on Caribbean folklore — about the power of inherited magic and the price we must pay to live the life we seek. This book has already garnered multiple starred reviews and is a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection.

Zoboi is also the author of American Street, a National Book Award finalist; Nigeria Jones, a Coretta Scott King Award winner, Pride: My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich; Okoye to the People: A Black Panther Novel for Marvel; and the Walter award and Los Angeles Times Book Prize-winning story Punching the Air, cowritten with exonerated five member Yusef Salaam. She is also a two-time Coretta Scott King Honor Award Winner for her picture book The People Remember and her middle grade biography of Octavia Butler, Star Child. In addition, she is the editor of the anthology Black Enough.

This event is free and open to the public with no prior registration required to attend. [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.