World Cinema Returns to SOPAC Beginning February 16

From New Wave Production:

A new film series devoted to Understanding and Appreciating World Cinema, presented by La Cinémathèque, the New Jersey film society, begins on February 16 at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

This program will run for four Sundays, featuring films from around the world. Insights into the cultural and historical contexts of the films will be provided by filmmaker, film scholar and La Cinémathèque founder Gerard Amsellem and guest speakers.

The series opens with the critically acclaimed Chinese language film “In the Mood for Love,” (2000) by director Wong Kar-Wai. Dr. Wing Shan Ho from Montclair State University will introduce the film.

The Iranian film “A Separation,” which won an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2012 for best foreign language film, as well as the Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival, will be screened on March 31.

“Hive,” (2021) from Kosovo, will be shown on April 27 and the Belgian film “Close,” (2022), will be screened May 4.

Tickets are available through the Maplewood Adult School. Individual tickets will also be sold on the day of the screening, subject to availability. Screenings start at 2:30 pm.

Videos and behind-the-scenes insights into the series can be seen on New Wave Production’s YouTube channel