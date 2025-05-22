A Paper Plane Coffee Is Coming to Former Nelson’s Garage in Maplewood

Founded in Brooklyn and now headquartered in Montclair, Paper Plane Coffee Co. is expanding to South Orange and Maplewood big time.

The vaunted coffee purveyor has been operating a cafe at The Baird in South Orange with The Player Agency since 2024. Now, Paper Plane Coffee has announced that it is coming to Maplewood, taking over 7,000+ square feet of space in the former Nelson’s Garage at 145 Dunnell Road.

“We’ve got the keys. And no, not metaphorically. Like actual jangly metal keys,” read the post on Instagram on May 18. “Because we’re officially opening our second Paper Plane location right here in the old garage space at the historic Nelson’s building in downtown Maplewood. … We’re right next to our friends at Maplewood Mercantile and we’ve got a lot planned for this space. Coffee, community, and probably a few mild meltdowns along the way. But mostly coffee.”

No timeline for opening was given, just the teasing phrase: “Stay tuned.”

Other business on Dunnell are thrilled. “We are beyond excited for you @paperplanecoffeeco!” wrote Amy Hughes via salvagestylenj. “Our little stretch of goodness on Dunnell Rd is about to get so much better. This is be a game changer for our local business community. We @maplewoodmercantile are thrilled to welcome you!!!”

