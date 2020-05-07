Business Districts Ask SOMA to Show Your Stuff, Win Prizes, and Support Local Retailers

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA):

The Maplewood Village Alliance, South Orange Village Center, and Springfield Avenue Partnership announced a new social media contest, Show your Stuff SOMA, as part of their joint Saturdays in May campaign. The contest asks residents to post photos or videos of their local purchases for chances to win gift cards to SOMA businesses totaling over $500 in value.

“We’ve designed the contest to help us spread the word about all the fabulous merchandise options that are still available right here in South Orange and Maplewood,” said Julie Doran, Executive Director of the South Orange Village Center Alliance.

Participation is easy:

Purchase a gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, or any occasion, or even something for yourself from a local retailer;

Post a photo or video of your purchase(s) on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ShowYourStuffSOMA;

Tag or mention the business featured in your post.

Winning photos will be chosen based on creativity. Multiple entries are permitted and encouraged. Winners will be announced weekly through May 31.

“We all miss casually shopping around on a warm May weekend, but we still want to make shopping fun. This promotion welcomes residents to get creative while sharing their support of SOMA businesses,” said Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

“May is typically one of the busiest months of the year for our retailers so we hope this promotion helps bring in business even while their doors are closed to the public. This is a fun promotion. Businesses are supported and residents win prizes! It’s a win-win,” added Deb Yohannan, manager of the Maplewood Village Alliance District.

You can find the three business districts online:

– Maplewood Village @maplewoodvillagenj on Instagram, and @maplewoodvillage on Facebook

– South Orange Village Center @sovillagecenter on both Instragram and Facebook

– Springfield Avenue, Maplewood @ springfield_ave and @springfieldavemaplewood on Facebook

Open-for-business directories in each district appear on their respective websites:

MAPLEWOOD VILLAGE OPEN BUSINESSES

SPRINGFIELD AVE MAPLEWOOD OPEN BUSINESSES

SOUTH ORANGE OPEN BUSINESSES