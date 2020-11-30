ChaiseFitness Maplewood Announces New Private Studio

From ChaiseFitness Maplewood

ChaiseFitness Maplewood is excited to announce that we have created a new room for private sessions. In our private studio we offer Pilates Reformer, Pilates Chair, Pilates Mat and personalized workout sessions. The Private Studio is equipped with an independent HVAC system and an Airocide Air Sanitation System and is accessible through the back entrance via the parking lot.

If you are interested in individual workout sessions in a clean safe space, reach out to our owner Claudia Aarts-Schreiber and her team. Claudia has years of experience working with dancers and athletes on injury recovery as well as helping people find back their physical mobility after surgery, illness, or postnatal.

For all our indoor sessions both privates and group classes we require our clients to adhere to all Covid regulations, temperature checks, maintaining social distance, and of course masks at all times.

Schedule your private session now, contact us at [email protected].

ChaiseFitness Maplewood

178 Maplewood Avenue

(973) 996-2063

http://www.chaisefitness.com/nj