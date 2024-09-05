Achieve Foundation Announces 22nd Annual Newstead 5K Fundraiser on September 21

From the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

The Achieve Foundation is excited to announce that our 22nd annual Newstead 5K fundraiser will be held Saturday, September 21st. Runners (and walkers!) are invited to join us at the South Mountain Annex (112 Glenview Rd, South Orange), starting at 9:00 AM for a morning of fun, fitness and community in support of Achieve and its mission to promote high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future.

Register Now for Early Bird Pricing

Race participants are encouraged to sign up now through this link (Newstead 5K runsignup.com) to take advantage of early bird pricing ($30 + fees). Prices go up to $35 after September 9, 2024 so sign up now! All 5K participants will receive a Newstead 5K T-shirt (while supplies last). Being that this is a family-friendly event we will also have two events just for kids – a “Toddler Dash” for kids 4 and under immediately after the dash, and our ½ mile Fun Run which will begin in front of the Annex after the Toddler Dash. (Please note that strollers are welcome, but pets are not permitted.)

We’re Going Green!

With the help from our SOMA Fox Run Club sponsors, all registered participants will also receive a reusable/collapsible cup that can be filled at the water station. We are thrilled to be able to reduce the amount of paper and trash that we create at this event and we hope that you are too.

Become an Achieve Supporter

This year we are excited to offer the chance for runners to provide additional support of Achieve and receive a free race registration. All you need to do is sign up as an Achieve Supporter and you, too, can raise money for Achieve. You can even challenge your neighbors, school communities, running group or family members to see who can raise the most. Anyone who raises $100 or more will receive a refund on their race registration! Find out more here: Newstead 5K runsignup.com)

All proceeds from the race will help Achieve continue to support the students, families and educators in our district through initiatives like our Volunteer Tutor Program and Educator Grants, as well as community events like Maker Madness. We look forward to seeing you on September 21st!

About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.