WATCH: Maplewood Presents Design for Reconfigured DeHart Park Playing Fields

On April 3, 2025, Maplewood Township officials held a meeting to solicit community feedback on plans to reconfigure the sports fields at DeHart Park on Burnett Avenue in the Hilton neighborhood.

What was NOT under discussion – whether or not the field would be converted to artificial turf.

“It’s going to be a grass field,” said Township Committee member Vic DeLuca. “It’s going to be multi-sports, multi-use. It’s going to be a playing field. We’re going to be working from the bottom subsoil up to the top soil and creating more comprehensive and better drainage systems.”

DeLuca explained that the new plan would eliminate the softball field and make the entire field “grass from fence to fence” with two side-by-side soccer fields. Walking paths and lighting would be unchanged, as would the playground, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts and exercise area.

“The new field arrangement, we believe, will allow us to do better field management because we will be able to rest a portion of the field while the children are playing in another portion of the field, which is very important,” said DeLuca.

DeLuca also said that there would be reduced hours for the field. “We’re going to manage it in a way where we are going to be saying no a lot more… allowing it time to grow.”

During comments from the audience, Hilton resident Dr. Khadijah Costley White asked why a portion of the field was not being set aside for the community and not sports leagues.

“It is amazing to me that we are basically subsidizing a private soccer league for $2.5M,” said Costley White who described driving her son to more distant fields to play when DeHart has been closed or occupied by soccer leagues.

“You guys created this whole design and you didn’t say, ‘Gee I wonder what we could offer the people who live here, who play here, who bring their kids here.’

“We are creating green space. The whole thing is green and people can use it from the neighborhood,” said DeLuca. “But it is a sports field and a multi-use field. We said that from the beginning.”

Other commenters also asked about how the use of the field would be balanced between leagues and community members.

“That’s why we are having these meetings to hear these kinds of concerns. … we will be able to make these choices and implement that kind of a strategy in our field maintenance program,” said DeLuca.

DeLuca later shared that the timeline on the project — if approved by the Township Committee on April 15 — would be for design and engineering to take place over the next few months with the field remaining open in 2025; the project would bid in late 2025 or early 2026 with construction in early 2026. He said the best time to plant grass would be late spring 2026 “and then it rests,” with a projected spring 2027 reopening.

Toward the end of the meeting, DeLuca again addressed concerns about equitable use of the fields: “We need to do better management of all of our fields and there needs to be more equitable decision making.” He said that TC member Malia Herman was working on that: “Credit to Malia.”

DeLuca also said that there can be passive activity on the “closed” field while there is an organized activity on the other field.

“But this is about replacing the field that’s there now with a different model.”