April 5 ‘Hands Off’ National Day of Protest Making a Stop in Maplewood

SOMA Action, a progressive grassroots civic group based in South Orange and Maplewood, will join communities across the country on Saturday, April 5 to demand: Hands OFF our rights, our families, and our democracy.

This day of action, in which at least 500 locals are signed up to participate, according to SOMA Action, is part of “a nationwide response to growing concerns over authoritarian threats to civil liberties and social programs, [and] aims to make one thing clear: New Jersey stands united against the dismantling of our democracy by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

“This isn’t just about politics. It’s about protecting our families, our freedoms, and our future,” said Erika Malinoski, SOMA Action co-president. “We are the majority, and we’re here to stand up for our neighbors and our country. The time to act is now.”

From SOMA Action:

On April 5

11am – 12pm Kickoff March, Maplewood Train Station

RSVP here. We will march around the Maplewood train station, then one group will go to NYC on the 11:54 train while the other goes to a rally in NJ-7 (Bridgewater).

Option 1: NYC Rally, 1-3pm

Catch the 11:54 train from Maplewood to Penn Station.

RSVP to the NYC rally here.

Option 2: Bridgewater Rally, 1-2:30 pm

Drive together from Maplewood to Bridgewater on Route 78 (where you’ll see the Visibility Brigade overpass message!). Be sure to decorate your car!

RSVP to the Bridgewater rally here.

Option 3: Check the map for more events

After April 5