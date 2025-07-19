South Orange to Hold Virtual Town Hall on Open Space Trust Fund

South Orange Village officials will continue to make their case for raising the Open Space Tax Levy by 1 cent per $100,000 of assessed value at a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, July 24.

At the last Town Hall, Village leaders explained that the levy has remained the same for decades and projected costs for improvements to the Village’s parks far exceed what the Village can afford to do with the current tax levy.

The current tax levy is 1 cent per $100,000, which resulted in $428,000 to the fund in 2024. A 1-cent increase would double that amount, officials say, and it would also allow the Village to take on more debt service and down payments on projects.

“Investment in parks is essential,” Deputy Village Administrator Peter Travers said at the last Town Hall. “After COVID, parks have gained a new life. Before COVID, parks were definitely essential and loved by our community. But I feel that coming out of COVID, the love for parks and the desire for people to be outside has increased exponentially. That shift has increased the demand for our neighborhood parks as well as our larger parks.”

The virtual Town Hall will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24. Access it here.