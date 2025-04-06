SO Rescue Squad Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Sound the Siren’ Run, Open House

The South Orange Rescue Squad will hosts its 3rd annual “Sound the Siren” 5K Run/ Walk and EMS Community Open House on Sunday May 4.

There will be free food and free face-painting and children’s activities, along with the 5K, or an optional 1.3 mile walk. At the end of the run and walk, South Orange Rescue will host an open house and let participants tour the ambulances and the South Orange Rescue Squad’s headquarters, where they can learn more about Emergency Medical Service in South Orange and Maplewood.

“We have found that many local residents do not realize that we are all volunteers and that our operations are funded by donations and fundraising events such as this,” said Dan Cohen of the South Orange Rescue Squad. “So it is an important event for us not only to raise money but also to raise community awareness of who we are and what we do.”

Cohen said all proceeds of the Sound the Siren 5K go to providing free emergency medical services to residents of South Orange, Maplewood and the surrounding communities.

The South Orange Rescue Squad is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization staffed by volunteers and funded solely by contributions from the community. None of the SORS members are compensated for their work, SORS receives no taxpayer funding, and never charges a fee for services. Contributions are 100% tax deductible.

To register and find additional information, visit the run’s webpage.

The event at a glance:

Time and date:

Sunday, May 4, 2025

9 a.m. 5K and walk

10 a.m. Kids fun run (free)

10 a.m. SORS Community Open House (free)

Location:

62 Sloan Street

South Orange, NJ US 07079