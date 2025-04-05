PHOTOS: Hundreds Join ‘Hands Off’ Protest Against Trump Actions in Maplewood

Even as they were pelted by downpours, hundreds of protesters gathered in Maplewood Village this morning — closing down Maplewood Avenue (with a permit), waving hand-made signs, shouting chants, and getting ready to ride the train — to join in the national “Hands Off” protest against actions taken by the Trump Administration.

The local protest was organized by SOMA Action, a progressive grassroots civic group based in South Orange and Maplewood.

This day of action, in which at least 500 locals were signed up to participate, according to SOMA Action, is part of “a nationwide response to growing concerns over authoritarian threats to civil liberties and social programs, [and] aims to make one thing clear: New Jersey stands united against the dismantling of our democracy by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

“This isn’t just about politics. It’s about protecting our families, our freedoms, and our future,” said Erika Malinoski, SOMA Action co-president. “We are the majority, and we’re here to stand up for our neighbors and our country. The time to act is now.”