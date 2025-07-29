Even Without a Pool (at First), South Orange Dolphins Complete 5-3 Season With Team Records

The South Orange Dolphins overcame a pool that did not open on time this season, plus some questionable weather that forced one meet to a rain date, to finish their regular season in the North Jersey Summer Swim League 5-3. The team heads to the Division 4 Championships Monday, with the league-wide Meet of Champions to follow Thursday.

Two early-season losses to Westfield and New Providence could not quash the Dolphins’ confidence, nor could lack of their home pool. Even when the team did not win a meet, several Dolphins and Dolphin relay teams took first in their events.

The Dolphins won their first home meet at the newly renovated South Orange Community Pool against West Caldwell, 258-163, after a delay forced by lightning in the area. They eked out the victory by winning five of the seven relay events. “Team parents and swimmers really came together to get the meet going after the rain delay,” said Dolphins head coach Christina Keller.

The team won an away meet against Summit two days after that first victory, and from there, the team could hardly be stopped.

Another loss to Westfield in mid-July did not dampen the Dolphins’ spirits, as they proceeded to win their next three meets, against New Providence, West Caldwell, and Summit.

Several records have been smashed this season. In the team’s home meet against New Providence, the mixed-gender 13 and up 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Hailey Dunston, Henry Herbst, Nayeli Lenochan, and Jordan Mann set a new team record of 1.38:78.

Blake Differt, who broke the 11-12 boys 100-meter individual medley record at the Dolphins’ first meet against Westfield with a time of 1.16:64, Differt then broke the 11-12 boys team record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26:45 in the team’s second meet against Westfield.

In that same meet, Jordan Mann set a boys 15-18 50-yard freestyle record of 22.96. Hailey Dunston set a new girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle record in 25:29 and a 13-14 girls 50-yard breaststroke record of 33.87.

Additionally this season, Lilah Secher set a girls 15-18 100-yard individual medley record in 1.04:64 and the 50-yard Backstroke (29.69). Chloe Francis broke the girls 11-12 50-yard record with a time of 27.34. Hailey Dunston set a new girls 13-14 50-yard record in 25.59. Lola Silver broke the girls 13-14 50-meter backstroke record with a time of 32.28.

And on July 22, against West Caldwell, the mixed 13 & Over 200-Meter freestyle relay record was broken by Hailey Dunston, Luc Garcia Dudek, Emma Robinson and Jordan Mann with a time of 1:42.32.

Six Dolphins who recently graduated from high school completed their final summer swim season in South Orange last week: Alexa Garrido, Julia Feinberg , Raine Marvell, Lilah Secher, Luke Robinson , and Henry Herbst. Secher will join the Chapman University swim team, which competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division III, in the fall.

South Orange swimmers competed in the Division 4 championships on Monday, and those who finished with a top-16 time across the 20-team league will advance to the Meet of Champions on Thursday.

The South Orange Dolphins versus the Summit Sharks in their last regular swim meet of the summer season on Thursday, July 24. (All photos by Bruno J. Navarro)