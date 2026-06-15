Cheer on the CHS 2026 Midnight Madness Bus Parade on Wednesday Night, June 17!

From the Columbia High School Home & School Association:

This Wednesday, June 17, more than 375 students in the CHS Class of 2026—more than 80% of the class—will continue a tradition that has lasted almost 40 years at Columbia High School. After commencement exercises end at Codey Arena, our freshly-graduated seniors will head to CHS where they’ll board buses and depart for an overnight adventure at a top-secret venue. Midnight Madness is a phone- and substance-free celebration completely planned and executed by the CHS Home & School Association and an army of parent volunteers.

Every year the buses transporting the CHS seniors to the Midnight Madness venue parade through the streets of Maplewood and South Orange with a lights-and-sirens escort and throngs of well-wishers cheering them on. It’s a joyous and raucous journey! The South Orange and Maplewood community is invited to pick a spot on the route, bring signs and noisemakers (pots and pans and wooden spoons are perfect!), and join the celebration. The HSA recommends being in place by 9:30 p.m. The caravan of buses packed with graduates will pass through Maplewood Village before heading to downtown South Orange.

This year, the official Bus Parade Send-Off Parties are sponsored by St. James’ Gate in Maplewood and Felina Steak in South Orange. Either restaurant is a great spot to gather with family and friends for a prime view of the bus parade! Plus, Sabatino’s in Maplewood will be open late for families to grab a slice of pizza after dropping off their graduates at CHS. Other legacy partners and premier sponsors include Cougar Boosters, the MAPSO Municipal Alliance, D&I Fitness and Marigold Pediatric Dentistry. Additional support by local businesses and community members who generously sponsored and donated to Midnight Madness helped minimize the cost for all seniors and allowed the CHS HSA to offer free registration to anyone who does not have the ability to pay. A full list of sponsors can be found here.

The CHS HSA is proud to offer a safe and memorable night for our CHS seniors to celebrate their last night as a class. Congratulations to the Columbia High School Class of 2026!

The primary mission of the Columbia High School Home & School Association is to support CHS students, families, and staff through enriching and engaging programs and activities, with a focus on access and equity for all students. Learn more about Midnight Madness here.