Arts & Culture Business South Orange

Enjoy Summer Saturdays in South Orange Village Center August 15

By access_timeAug-14-2020

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

Summer Saturdays continue with outdoor dining & live music! Join us on Sloan Street for Hal Keshner’s Piano Lounge from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Then meet us down by Restaurant Row at 6:30 p.m. where Andy Lackow & Mess Around will deliver the best of the blues, along with some soul, funk, rock and more from the Grid Iron Patio overlooking outdoor dining with the Fox & FalconToro LocoPapillon 25 and Miti Miti. Grab a bite to eat or a cocktail and enjoy the music. Remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. We can stay safe and have a good time.

Summer Saturdays is made possible with the generous support of the Township of South OrangeGrid Iron Waffle Shop and the Fox and Falcon. Special thanks to Gregory Burrus Productions for managing the series.

