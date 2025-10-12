Seton Village Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Returns to South Orange Friday, October 17

From Seton Village:

Mark your calendars! The Seton Village Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival rolls into town on Friday, October 17, from 5:00–9:30 PM along Irvington Avenue (from Tichenor to Ward Place). Now a beloved community tradition, this much-anticipated event promises an evening filled with incredible food, local brews, live music, and neighborhood fun.

Food lovers can enjoy a delicious variety of options from popular trucks including Pizza Vita, Angry Archies, Empanada Guy, The Thai Elephant Truck, and Cas’ Pierogi & Kielbasa, along with sweet treats from Cupcake Carnivale, Yemina, and Puras Paletas—and many more favorites to discover.

The Beer & Wine Garden, sponsored by Gaslight Brewery, is back and better than ever, featuring craft beverages from Gaslight, Ramstein, Spellbound, and Jersey Girl Brewing, plus select wines and ciders.

DJ Phillip Lee will be spinning your favorite tunes all evening long, adding even more energy and excitement to this festive neighborhood celebration.

“This festival has become one of our favorite Seton Village traditions,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, “bringing together great food, local businesses, and the spirit of community that makes South Orange so special.”

Don’t miss this vibrant evening of food, music, and neighborhood pride in the heart of Seton Village!

Event Details:

Irvington Avenue (from Tichenor to Ward Place), South Orange

Friday, October 17, 2025

5:00–9:30 PM

Free and open to the public

For more information, visit:

https://www.setonvillage.org/upcoming-events/seton-village-food-truck-fest