South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village Present 2nd Annual Beer Fest Saturday, September 20

From South Orange Downtown:

Brews, beats and good times! The 2nd Annual South Orange Downtown Beer Fest takes over the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street) on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 2–6 PM. This 21+ outdoor festival pours more than 45 craft beers into your souvenir tasting glass, with unlimited samples, delicious bites from local vendors, music, games, and activities to keep the fun going all afternoon.

Beer Fest highlights New Jersey’s craft beer scene while raising funds to support the small businesses that make downtown vibrant. Proceeds from the event benefit South Orange Downtown’s mission to strengthen the business community through small business support, beautification projects, public events and more.

Tickets are available at southorangedowntown.org/beer-fest. General admission is $45 in advance, which includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited samples, and $50 on the day of the event. Designated driver tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day-of. Presale pricing ends Friday, September 19 at 11:59 PM. All sales are final with no refunds, and the event is strictly 21+ only. Limited childcare for ages 3–10 will also be available through the South Mountain YMCA. After purchasing your ticket, attendees can reserve a spot using the online signup form.

Breweries pouring at Beer Fest 2025 include:

Bull n Bear Brewery, Climax Brewing Co., Czig Meister Brewing Company, Double Tap Brewing, Gaslight Brewery & Restaurant, Ghost Hawk Brewing Co., Glenbrook Brewery, Jersey Cyclone Brewing, Lions Roar Brewing Co., Oyster Creek Brewing, Pallet Brewing Company, Twin Elephant Brewing Company, Untied Brewing Company, Varitage Brew Works, Yale Terrace Brewery

Food vendors serving local favorites include:

Bakes By Izzy, Chipoba, Giorgios Ristorante, Jus’ Tacos, Medusa Greek, Miti Miti

Local businesses offering activities, promotions, and more include:

Air Aerial Fitness Studio, Angel’s Touch Lab Solutions, BCB Bank, Chestnut Hills Pilates, Gamechanger, Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar, NJ Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan, Silked The Salon, SOPAC, South Orange Chiropractic Center, The Player Agency. CannaBoy Treehouse will host a free cooling lounge with seating and giveaways, while other games and activities will be available throughout the day. DJ Phillip Lee will set the vibe with high-energy beats throughout the day.

“This festival is all about great beer and a great cause,” says Lisa Szulewski, Events & Marketing Coordinator for South Orange Downtown. “Every pour helps support the small businesses that keep our downtown vibrant.” The event is presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village, with generous support from event sponsor TwoCents. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 21.