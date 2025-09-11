The South Orange Performing Arts Center is Proud to Announce a Dynamic New Partnership with Felina Steak South Orange

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The partnership between South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and Felina Steak South Orange marks one of the most significant and meaningful collaborations in SOPAC’s recent history.

Felina Steak joins SOPAC as the Presenting Sponsor of SOPAC’s 20th Anniversary Season.

This exciting new partnership unites two pillars of the SOMA community—culinary and cultural—and highlights Felina Steak South Orange’s deep commitment to supporting the arts and enriching the local community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Felina Steak South Orange to the SOPAC family and the broader SOMA community,” said SOPAC Executive Director, Lana Rogachevskaya. “Felina’s reputation for excellence in hospitality and cuisine makes them an ideal partner as we celebrate 20 years of artistic impact. Together, we will elevate the patron experience in powerful new ways.”

Throughout SOPAC’s milestone 20th Anniversary Season, this collaboration will offer patrons exclusive pre-show prix fixe dining options, special events, and VIP experiences, seamlessly blending world-class performing arts with elevated culinary experiences. More details about these offerings will be announced soon.

Part of the by Landmark family, Felina Steak South Orange is the latest addition to the acclaimed Felina brand, which includes award-winning locations in Ridgewood, Summit, and Jersey City. Known for its bold flavors, warm hospitality, craft cocktails, and refined Italian-American cuisine, Felina Steak South Orange brings a signature blend of red-sauce luxury and New Jersey attitude to the heart of the community.

“Our team at Felina Steak South Orange is honored to support SOPAC’s mission and to be part of such a vibrant, creative community,” said Jeanne Cretella, President of by Landmark. “We believe in the power of the arts to bring people together, and we’re excited to celebrate SOPAC’s legacy with unforgettable culinary experiences.”

Together, SOPAC and Felina Steak South Orange invite the community to savor a season of extraordinary performances, exquisite dining, and shared celebration.

About SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.