Former NBA Exec George Wilson Brings The Little Gym to Maplewood

With the opening of The Little Gym of Maplewood at 1807 Springfield Avenue on September 15, George and Andrea Wilson are bringing a passion project to their adopted community.

The Wilsons became familiar with The Little Gym when they were looking for enrichment and physical development classes for their daughter. Driving 45 minutes from SOMA to classes in Montclair became a drag.

So they formed ZAG Equity Partners to bring the positive impact of The Little Gym to families in the Maplewood area, and shorten their own commute.

“It’s about building confidence,” said George. “It’s not a competitive gym. It’s about helping kids explore their bodies and their limits in a safe environment. My daughter started at The Little Gym when she was five months old. She was learning to crawl and tumble. It was a community where you could meet other parents and have instruction on how to properly help your child develop.”

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, George moved to South Orange with Andrea just before the pandemic, after 15 years in New York City.

“When me and my wife became pregnant with our child, that’s when we moved to South Orange,” said George.

“I really did not want to come to the suburbs in general, but the South Orange-Maplewood community is so unique and so, just welcoming and collaborative and warm that it is the only place I would really be happy. And that’s why we wanted to lay roots here and invest here and do something for the community through this initiative with The Little Gym.”

Located east of the Prospect Street node and across the street from Sherwin-Williams Paints, The Little Gym of Maplewood is providing retail infill along Springfield Avenue.

“That’s really what we want to do is provide something that can uplift everyone,” said George. “There are obviously a lot of residents on either side of Springfield Avenue, so it’d be great to have something that’s walkable for a very large percentage of the population and … also support other businesses on the avenue.”

Springfield Avenue Partnership Executive Director Nicole Wallace agrees: “As the parent of a former Little Gym attendee, I’m confident that SOMA parents will appreciate having a Little Gym right here in the community, on Springfield Avenue, Maplewood. George and his team have been a pleasure to work with in the lead-up to the opening, and I know they’ll bring the same level of professionalism and enthusiasm to all The Little Gym programming.”

After working as an NBA executive for the past two decades, George is also stepping out of the fast lane following his diagnosis with a motor neuron disorder called primary lateral sclerosis, which is impacting his balance and motor abilities.

“When I began The Little Gym process, it wasn’t my intent to leave sports,” said George, but “I had to say this was my last season just for safety reasons. It was a great run. I was there almost 20 years and was promoted pretty much every year until I reached a very senior level. And I learned a lot during my time there, mainly from business owners. I worked a lot with ownership. So that’s also why I wanted to do something for my family and families here and that truly the future can benefit from. I’m really focused on that — just giving back and impacting the community as positively as possible.”

“I’m also prioritizing my health,” said George. Fortunately, he said his condition does not decrease his life trajectory or lifespan, “but I do have to manage this safely and do a lot of physical therapy.”

Meanwhile, George and Andrea already have a business succession plan built in — their five-year-old daughter. Says George, “She wants to be an instructor in the gym!”

Moe about The Little Gym of Maplewood:

Located at 1807 Springfield Avenue, The Little Gym of Maplewood spans 4,000 square feet and is expected to create 10 new local jobs. Its programs are designed to be a springboard for life’s adventures—using movement-based learning, imaginative play, and hands-on instruction to help children build confidence, coordination, and social-emotional skills. Popular offerings include parent/child classes, enrichment programs for preschool and school-age children, and Awesome Birthday Bashes featuring themed activities and music-led fun.

The location is owned and operated by ZAG Equity Partners, a private investment firm led by principals George and Andrea Wilson, longtime advocates for child development and community-rooted businesses. As parents and Essex County residents, the Wilsons saw firsthand the positive impact The Little Gym had on their own child. They recognized an opportunity and need to bring those same benefits to families in the Maplewood area.

“At ZAG Equity Partners, we invest in mission-driven businesses that create lasting value for families and communities,” said George Wilson. “The Little Gym of Maplewood aligns perfectly with that vision—providing a nurturing, fun, and enriching environment that helps children grow physically, socially, and emotionally.”

To oversee day-to-day operations, ZAG Equity Partners has selected Ashley Downey as General Manager of The Little Gym of Maplewood. Ashley brings deep experience in early childhood programming and team leadership and will be responsible for delivering the brand’s high standards of service, safety, and instruction. While Maplewood is the firm’s first Little Gym location, ZAG Equity Partners is actively evaluating opportunities to expand the brand’s presence throughout the region.

The opening of The Little Gym of Maplewood marks a key milestone in ZAG Equity Partners’ commitment to building community-rooted businesses that improve the lives of families through thoughtful, high-quality offerings.

For information on classes, birthday parties, and membership options, visit: https://www.thelittlegym.com/new-jersey-maplewood

About The Little Gym®

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, and more. Learn more at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts, Water Wings Swim School and Sylvan Learning. Founded to grow innovative franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow, Unleashed Brands’ mission is to positively impact the lives of every kid through inspiring, engaging experiences. Learn more at UnleashedBrands.com.

About ZAG Equity Partners

ZAG Equity Partners is a family-owned private equity firm that invests in category-defining consumer, fitness, education, and real estate ventures. The firm focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with exceptional operators and brands committed to impact, growth, and community connection.