Four Friends Make Their Dream a Reality, Acquire Baker Street Market 

Maplewood, NJ – When the longtime owner of Baker Street Market approached Erika Spencer about taking over the beloved Maplewood Village shop, it felt like fate. Spencer and her three partners—Sarah Grieb, her sister Kailey Spencer, and brother-in-law Marc DePoe—had long dreamed of building something together. This was their moment.

“We’d always talked about creating something as a team, combining our different strengths and passions,” said Spencer. “When this opportunity came up, we started talking about it and right away just knew—this is it.”

For Erika Spencer, the decision was especially meaningful. She previously managed Baker Street Market and has spent over a decade working at the intersection of food access and community health. As Food Initiatives Manager at the Greater Newark Conservancy, Spencer managed multiple farmers’ markets and mobile farm stands across Newark, oversaw SNAP, WIC, and nutrition assistance programs, and worked with community organizations to expand equitable access to fresh food. She’s also developed a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) box program that connects residents directly with local farms.

“Coming back feels like coming home,” Spencer said. “The products, the community, the relationships built with customers, suppliers, and other local businesses over the years.”

The four partners bring complementary backgrounds in food systems, marketing, finance, and technology—but their shared passion is simple: working together and being part of the Maplewood community. Erika Spencer will be taking over the day-to-day management of the shop and will be behind the counter and on the floor. She is looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces of Baker Street. The team promises more opportunities to get to know them in the coming months.

Customers can expect Baker Street Market to continue offering everything they’ve come to rely on: gourmet pantry staples, freshly made sandwiches and salads, beautiful grazing boards, catering, gift baskets, and curated home goods. The only immediate change? Extended hours.

“We want people to know that their Baker Street Market isn’t going anywhere,” said Erika Spencer. “We’re here to keep it thriving.”

Baker Street Market is located at 96 Baker Street in Maplewood Village.

About Baker Street Market

Baker Street Market is a modern neighborhood market reimagining everyday convenience. Situated in Maplewood Village, we bridge the gap between everyday needs and elevated experiences—combining the ease of a commuter café with the curation of a boutique grocer and the warmth of a neighborhood gathering spot.

Baker Street Market offers gourmet pantry staples and specialty ingredients, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads made to order, and artfully arranged grazing boards for catering. The shop also features seasonal gift baskets and curated home goods—making it a one-stop destination for everyday essentials, entertaining, and thoughtful gifts.

Tuesday – Friday: 9am – 6pm

Saturday: 9am – 4pm

Open Sundays starting Nov. 30th 10am-4pm

www.bakerstmarket.com