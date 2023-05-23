Girls’ Night Out Returns to Maplewood Village on Friday, June 9

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Ready for a fun night out with friends? Call your friends and mark your calendars because Girls’ Night Out is back in Maplewood Village this spring!

On Friday, June 9, plan to spend the evening in Maplewood Village where all your favorite shops will have late hours with special promotions, refreshments, and more. Not just for the “girls,” this evening is for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Follow the sound of the DJ music to the welcome table at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Highland Place to pick up a special complimentary gift bag (while supplies last) and your Maplewood Village Shopping Passport.

Get your passport stamped at every participating business between June 9 and June 17, then drop it off at Kimaya Kama to be entered in a drawing to win gift cards from all your favorite Maplewood Village businesses. There’s no rush; take the whole week to shop and visit! (No purchase is necessary to get stamped.)

This year, Girls’ Night Out has partnered with Girls Helping Girls. Period. (GHGP) to support their mission of wiping out period poverty. Period products and monetary donations will be collected at the welcome table and GHGP will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their organization.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the worthy and important mission of Girls Helping Girls. Period. with this year’s event,” says Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director, Cat Delett, “and Girls’ Night Out is a perfect way to experience the breadth and diversity of our small, locally-owned businesses in Maplewood Village. Plus, this evening kicks off our Summer Streets program–dancing in the street is definitely encouraged!”

Girls’ Night Out is Friday, June 9, from 6 to 9 pm in Maplewood Village. Download or print a map of participating businesses from our website and look for the giant flowers marking each participating business on the night of the event.

This event couldn’t happen without our generous sponsors! Thank you to the presenting sponsor CVF Properties, KW Midtown Direct Realty. Music sponsored by Green Way Market. Supporting sponsors: Noiré Dispensary, No 165, MODStudio, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique, Elevated by Cannaboss Lady, City W Life + Style Supply.

For more information, go to https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/girls-night-out or contact Cat Delett at maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

Download (PDF, 967KB)