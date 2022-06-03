Girls Night Out Returns to Maplewood Village on June 9

From the Maplewood Village Alliance:

On Thursday, June 9, Girls Night Out returns to Maplewood Village. This event, taking place for the first time after three years, features late hours at our local merchants with special promotions, prizes, music, and more. Stroll the Village to shop for gifts — or for yourself — then dinner and drinks at one of the delicious local eateries!

Not just for the “Girls”, this evening is for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Follow the sound of the DJ music to the welcome table at the corner of Maplewood Ave and Baker Street where you pick up your reusable shopping bag and Maplewood Village Passport. Get your passport stamped at every participating business and drop it back at the welcome table to be entered in a drawing to win fabulous prizes from all your favorite Village businesses.

“Girls Night Out is a perfect way for residents and visitors to experience Maplewood Village’s eclectic and charming businesses while having a fun night out with friends,” says Maplewood Village Alliance Manager, Cat Delett. “It’s an event everyone looks forward to and I’m thrilled we could bring it back this year.”

Girls Night Out is Thursday, June 9, from 6 to 9 pm in Maplewood Village. A map of participating businesses and more information is available on the Maplewood Village website.

This event couldn’t happen without sponsors. Thank you to the presenting sponsors Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group and Collette Andrews, realtor. Music sponsored by Maker + Muse. Supporting sponsors: Anthony Garubo Salon, Chutzpah Kitchen, Hands On Spa, LUXE45, Mona Lisa Framing, My CBD Organics, No. 165, TheCannabossLady.

For more information, go to https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/girls-night-out

or contact Cat Delett at maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com.

The event is presented by Maplewood Village Alliance.