Girls’ Night Out Returns to Maplewood Village on Thurs., June 27

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Call your friends and mark your calendars because Girls Night Out is back in Maplewood Village!

On Thursday, June 27th 6-9 PM,* plan to spend the evening in Maplewood Village where many of your favorite shops will have late hours with special promotions, refreshments, and more. Not just for the “girls,” this evening is for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Come to the welcome table on Maplewood Avenue to pick up a special complimentary gift bag (while supplies last) and your Maplewood Village Shopping Passport.

Get your passport stamped at every participating business between June 27th and July 9th, then drop it off at Kimaya Kama, 168 Maplewood Ave. to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards from participating Maplewood Village businesses. There’s no rush; take the whole week to shop and visit! (No purchase is necessary to get stamped.)









Girls’ Night Out is a perfect way to experience the breadth and diversity of our small, locally-owned businesses in Maplewood Village. Look for the giant flowers marking each participating business on the night of the event.

This event couldn’t happen without our generous sponsors! Thank you to:

GENWEALTH, LUXE45, THE CANNA BOSS LADY

For more information, go to https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/girls-night-out

or contact Natalie Picow at nataliep.consult@gmail.com

*Rain Date Thursday, July 11