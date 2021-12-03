‘Good Morning America’ Features Words Bookstore in Maplewood

If you were watching ‘Good Morning America’ on ABC today around 8:30 a.m., you may have seen some familiar faces.

Ellen and Jonah Zimiles, owners of Words Bookstore in Maplewood, provided the week’s ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick: ‘Our Country Friends’ a novel by Gary Shteyngart “about a group of friends who gather in a country house to wait out the pandemic.”

Ellen and Jonah provides a synopsis of the book but also were able to share some of Words’ history and mission. Ellen noted that Words opened in 2009: “Because we have a son with autism, we thought it was very important to have a program where people with autism can learn how to work. And here we are at Words Bookstore where we were named one of the top bookstores in the country.”

Words also got a nice shoutout from GMA host George Stephanopolous: “If you’re in the New Jersey area, be sure to check out Words Bookstore. Looks like a really great place!”

Watch the segment here: