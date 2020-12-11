Business Holiday Maplewood South Orange

Holiday Small Business Highlight: Inside Home in Maplewood

By Ruby Sigmund access_timeDec-11-2020

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Originally in Millburn, Inside Home is an interior design store located on “Ridgewood Row” in Maplewood.

Artfully decorated by owner Rob White, Inside Home uses the store’s layout to highlight unique pieces for home decoration, such as furniture, paintings, lights and books. With the store entering its second month in Maplewood, White said, “My mantra is ‘decorating should be fun!’ Buy what you love, break the rules, and embrace different styles and color.”

Rob White, owner of Inside Home

Inside Home is available for consultations and curations. For more updates, follow @insidehomemaplewood on Instagram.

Inside Home

411 Ridgewood Road, South Orange, NJ

