Holiday Small Business Highlight: Wildly Floral Co. South Orange

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Wildly Floral Co. is a floral shop located on South Orange Avenue, near the center of town and close to the train station. As a full-service design studio, the business arranges a number of pieces including vessels and bouquets.

Owner Josi Stone said “We are a sustainable florist in that we service as locally as possible.” Stone has relationships with different flower farmers and businesses, including Java’s Compost, which has compost areas in SOMA and around Essex county.

Wildly Floral Co. offers weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly flower subscriptions for their hand-tied bouquets and vase arrangements.

For more updates, follow Wildly Floral Co. on Instagram @wildlyfloral.co and view their website here.