Lorena’s Manager Mario Prado Detained in Ecuador Since December

Maplewood diners — and food fans throughout New Jersey and New York who flock to the highly rated Lorena’s Restaurant in Maplewood — have been missing the presence of Lorena’s manager Mario Prado who has been detained in Ecuador since December.

But the loss of his presence has been nothing short of devastating to his family.

“In the restaurant industry and beyond, who doesn’t know Mario?,” wrote his daughter Brianna on a GoFundMe to help support the family in his absence. “His smile could light up a room, his humor brought people together, and his kindness made everyone feel seen. He is the kind of person who always puts others first, whether as a father, grandfather, son, or friend. His greatest goal in life was simple: to make sure the people around him were happy.”

Brianna, who is a college student, explained that her father traveled back to his country of origin, Ecuador, in December, “for what we believed would be a life-changing step forward. After 25 years of hard work and building a life here, he had a scheduled appointment with the U.S. Embassy to finally adjust his status. He left behind his wife and his three children, expecting to return home soon finally with the security and peace he had worked so hard for. But things didn’t go as planned.”

“It has now been six months since my dad has been outside of the country while we wait and pray for a positive decision from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services,” reported Brianna. “These past months have been some of the hardest our family has ever faced. The waiting has been filled with uncertainty, and every day without him feels longer than the last.”

“As time goes on, the financial burden continues to grow. Keeping up with bills has become increasingly difficult, and as summer comes to an end, we’re also preparing for a big financial expenses as the academic school year starts. My dad’s goal has always been to make sure we are all getting our education and it will remain our goal to make sure our education comes first. My brothers are now entering 7th grade and are anxious for my dad to return for their 8th graduation. As well as I will be entering my junior year and pray everything day my dad will be back to see me gain my bachelors degree as it is his dream to see me walk across a stage gaining my college degree.”

“The hardest part of all has been watching my younger siblings go through this,” wrote Brianna. “Being separated from our dad for so long has taken a tremendous toll on their mental health. We’ve had to make sure they receive the support and care they need, but those medical expenses continue to grow as well. While we’re grateful they’re getting help, it’s another challenge our family is trying to navigate.”

Brianna posted an update about “one bright spot” — a recent trip the family took to visit Mario in Ecuador for Father’s Day.

“We were able to surprise my dad with a visit from all of his children, his parents and his granddaughter. Seeing his smile and being together, even if only for a little while, reminded us why we’re fighting so hard to keep our family together.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every message of encouragement,” she concluded. “Your kindness has helped carry our family through one of the most difficult chapters of our lives. We are forever grateful and ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts as we wait for the day we can finally welcome our dad home.”

Read more on the Prado Family’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-marios-family-during-this-crisis