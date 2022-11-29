Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Holiday Specials

From Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique:

If you had told Jill Behrman of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique that owning a clothing retail store in Maplewood was in her future, she would not have believed you. After the South Orange native attended Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union, Jill ultimately decided to live in Puerto Rico where she opened an architecture design firm. Years later, she moved to Miami and ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in the Design District. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her back home to fill a gap in downtown Maplewood in December 2021: she opened an elevated athleisure and ready-to-wear boutique. To mark her one-year anniversary, she is offering storewide special offers on her curated selection of holiday gifts, clothes and accessories from December 1 through December 18.

Jill has a very intentional process for merchandising her store. She shared, “Because of my architecture background, I look at the form of clothing and how it falls on the body. When I handpick the ready-to-wear and athleisure clothes, I focus on neutrals with seasonal pops of colors, texture, softness, and eco-friendly or recyclable materials. I want to sell pieces you won’t easily find at other boutiques or the mall.”











The latest collection features faux fur sweaters, hats and jackets; vegan leather purses (even mushroom leather); soft winter dresses; cable knit sweaters; neutral toned athleticwear; and specialty gifts and accessories $30 and up.

As the store goes into year two, Jill’s ready-to-wear inventory has grown. She scours various sustainable and woman-owned vendors, nationwide and internationally, and travels to retail shows to source quality items with function and form. She looks forward to providing holiday shoppers a tactile experience, from the store’s signature scent (by the Hotel Collection) to the care in which Jill and her team seek the perfect piece for a customer’s closet or thoughtful present for a loved one.

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is open Monday through Friday – 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm; Sunday 12:00 pm – 4 pm. Extended holiday hours to be announced. The Dec 1-18 Holiday sale offers 20% off $50+, 25% off $85+, and 30% off $150+. Gift cards available. Located in the heart of downtown Maplewood at 163 Maplewood Avenue.











About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials and ready-to-wear from women-owned labels, eco-conscious companies and brands that are fresh to the marketplace–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange raised founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells fashions flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Learn more at luxe45.com. Follow on Instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.