Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique’s First Fall Season Features Trendy Eco Fashion

From Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique:

Who needs to elevate their wardrobe this fall with new stylish fashion? Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique in downtown Maplewood has a new fall collection sure to be hot as things cool down:

Paperbag-style sustainable vegan leather, flares and straight leg pants

Figure-flattering wide leg jeans

Booty-flattering, eco neoprene pants

Autumn-inspired athleisure wear in neutrals (think faded green and purple)

This will be Luxe45’s first fall season, and owner Jill Behrman is excited to showcase some of her favorite brands not previously carried, such as Velvet, Commando, PE Nation, Norma Kamali and Nancy Rose, a fabulous brand from Montclair, New Jersey, that compresses your body in all the right places.



















Luxe45 opened in December 2021 as a one-stop shop for curated athleisure wear, ready-to-wear clothes, statement jewelry, and gifts like oil diffusers for interior spaces and cars, candles, room sprays, and bags. Jill sources local, national and international apparel brands that are often sustainable and women-owned. Watch Jill Behrman discuss her new store and entrepreneurial journey on an episode of New Jersey Morning Show.

“I want to thank the community for the ongoing support of Luxe45,” said Jill Behrman, founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. “This has been an adventure, and providing downtown Maplewood with a new retail option has been very rewarding. Meeting new people and making new friends through the store is a fantastic experience. I look forward to celebrating my one year anniversary in December.”

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, open Monday through Friday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12:00-5:30 pm; Sunday between 12-4 pm. Learn about the latest styles in stock by visiting @Luxe45lifestyle on Instagram.

About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials and ready-to-wear from women-owned labels, eco-conscious companies and brands that are fresh to the marketplace–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange raised founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells fashions flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Learn more at luxe45.com. Follow on Instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.

About Jill Behrman

Jill Behrman is the founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. She was raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and went to Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union. After working for design firms in New York City, she moved abroad to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and ultimately opened a design firm in Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years, she ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in Miami, FL, that featured more than 300 brands worldwide. After Jill sold the business, she set her entrepreneurial sights on returning to New Jersey to launch a new venture–Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique.