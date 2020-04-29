Maplewood and South Orange Business Districts Announce Small Business Saturdays in May

From the Maplewood Village Alliance, South Orange Village Center, and Springfield Avenue Partnership:

In support of the local businesses in Maplewood and South Orange, Maplewood Village Alliance, South Orange Village Center, and Springfield Avenue Partnership have started a month-long campaign—Saturdays in May—where every Saturday is a Small Business Saturday.

The campaign aims to inform local residents that many businesses are open after adapting their business practices to promote safe operations, while still offering the same quality goods and services.

“While most of our businesses are closed for in-store operations, many are offering items for pick-up, take-out, and delivery, as well as gift cards and online classes. We encourage all residents to explore their options on each district’s respective Open for Business webpage,” said Nicole Wallace, executive director of Springfield Avenue Maplewood.

May and June are traditionally high-grossing months for local businesses, as consumers buy gifts, meals, and services for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, school graduations, and other events.

“Residents have asked how they can help, and buying those Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduate, and Teacher Appreciation gifts locally during the month of May will help our businesses stay afloat,” said Julie Doran, executive director of South Orange Village Center Alliance. “We encourage people to shop early for all their spring occasions.”

“This has been a trying time for local businesses, and the three business districts are grateful to this wonderful community for all of its support. This joint promotion is a reminder to keep that support going by shopping local,” said Deb Yohannan, manager of the Maplewood Village Alliance District.

The business districts have listed open businesses on their respective websites:

MAPLEWOOD VILLAGE OPEN BUSINESSES

SOUTH ORANGE OPEN BUSINESSES

SPRINGFIELD AVE MAPLEWOOD OPEN BUSINESSES

Other South Orange and Maplewood businesses that are open and serving the public are welcome to contact [email protected] to be added to one of the Open For Business webpages.

