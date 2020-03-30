Maplewood and South Orange to Host Virtual Info Sessions for Small Businesses

Maplewood and South Orange, in collaboration with the towns’ Chambers of Commerce and business improvement districts/alliances, are each hosting virtual information sessions to help local small businesses navigate the processes for federal and state assistance.

The calls/virtual meetings are Tuesday (Maplewood) and Wednesday (South Orange).

Maplewood

From Mayor Frank McGehee:

Tuesday, March 31 at 10:30 am The Township of Maplewood is hosting a conference call to discuss federal and state assistance for small businesses in collaboration with The Springfield Ave Partnership, Maplewood Village Alliance, and the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. The dial in number is 1-515-604-9930 and the access code is 340286. The Chamber has also created a resource and information page that can be found at:: https://maplewoodchamber.org/ covid-19-information/

Several of our small businesses are open, please support them if you can.

Springfield Ave: http://www.springfieldavenue. com/covid19-updates

Maplewood Village: Maplewood Village and COVID-19

South Orange: https://southorangecovid19. com/business

South Orange

From Village President Sheena Collum:

Wednesday, April 1, at 9 a.m. The South Orange Village Center Alliance in partnership with the Township of South Orange Village is pleased to present a virtual meeting for business owners with guest speakers including Douglas J. Sherman, Esq. of Post Polak who will discuss the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the “CARES Act,” and Paul Ceppi of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority who will provide guidance on New Jersey specific programs, grants, and loans for small businesses.