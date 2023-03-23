Maplewood Bridal Shop Owner Charged With ‘Theft by Deception’

The owner owner of the recently shuttered Maplewood Bridal shop on Springfield Avenue was arrested on March 22 and is being charged with theft by deception, according to Maplewood police.

Nidelka Mayers was arrested yesterday in East Orange, where she lives, according to authorities.

Customers allege that Mayers collected deposits from them and did not deliver on dresses.

From Maplewood Police Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi:

March 22, 2023: Theft by Deception Arrest: On 3/22/23, Maplewood Police Detectives Dolias and Zuhowski were investigating several reports related to Maplewood Bridal, located at 1611 Springfield Avenue. The victims reported that they had each purchased and paid for wedding dresses dating back to August 2022 but had not received them and have stopped receiving communication with the business. During the investigation, Maplewood Detectives identified and arrested a 53-year-old female, Nidelka Mayers of East Orange, NJ for five counts of Theft by Deception (2C: 20-4). Mayers was processed and transported to Essex County Jail.