Maplewood Celebrates Its Black-Owned Businesses And Black History Month

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

This February during Black History Month, Maplewood Village Alliance is taking time to celebrate Black-owned businesses in Maplewood Village.

The 2023 Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance,” exploring Black resistance to historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms. It is with this theme in mind that Maplewood Village Alliance is acknowledging the successes and contributions of the Black-owned businesses in Maplewood Village.

“The Black entrepreneurs in Maplewood Village own businesses that are leaders in their respective industries and markets. They have changed and enhanced Maplewood Village with their presence and innovative ideas. Black History Month is the perfect time to take a moment to celebrate our Black-owned businesses and everything they bring to our vibrant and lively village,” says Cat Delett, Maplewood Village Alliance Manager. “Whether you visit these businesses often or this is your first introduction to them, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month and all year long.”

Throughout the month, each business will be featured on social media and in the Maplewood Village Alliance weekly emails. A page on the website dedicated to this program profiles each business. Information will continue to be added throughout the month.

As part of Maplewood Township’s Black History Month events series, Maplewood Village Alliance has also joined with the Maplewood Department of Arts and Culture to sponsor a screening of the film “TILL: A Biographical Drama,” presented by the Maplewood Film Society. The screening is on February 16 at The Woodland. Visit http://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/mbhm for tickets and more information.

For more information, visit https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/celebrating-our-black-owned-businesses, while you are there, sign up for emails. Follow Maplewood Village Alliance on Instagram (@maplewoodvillagenj) or Facebook (@MaplewoodVillage).