Maplewood Farmers Market to Return to Springfield Avenue June 1

In what is surely some of the best news heard recently, the Maplewood Farmers Market is set to open for the season on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The market will return to its spot at 1848-1852 Springfield Avenue between Yale & Oberlin Streets (in the lot next to Top Hat & Tails).

Maplewood Township Committee member Victor DeLuca made the announcement at the TC’s May 5 meeting. DeLuca said that the Famers Market would open on June 1 from 2-7 p.m. and continue every Monday afternoon/evening through the fall. ‘We’re working with the farmers and the state to come up with guidelines” for proper social distancing and non-product contact, said DeLuca. Township Administrator Sonia Viveiros noted that her COVID-19 departmental re-opening plan included an in-depth plan for the Farmers Market.