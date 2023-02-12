Maplewood Village Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses: Freeman’s Fish Market

From Maplewood Village Alliance:
This Black History Month, we are celebrating our Black-owned businesses and the contributions these Black entrepreneurs make to our vibrant and lively village.
Whether you frequent these businesses or this is your first introduction, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month — and all year long!
Freeman’s Fish Market
155 Maplewood Ave
Owners: Reggie and Shawn
“Freeman’s Fish Market has been providing the area’s freshest seafood since 1989.
“All of our fish is handpicked daily from the historic Fulton Fish Market, now in Hunts Point, NY. Our staff and management provide decades’ worth of experience and knowledge in selecting, handling, and preparing the freshest fish. Some perennial favorites include sea scallops, salmon, local swordfish and tuna, and a variety of shrimps and other shellfish. Our selection of seasonal produce, herbs, seasonings, rubs, and sauces will surely round out whatever seafood dish you have in mind.
“In an era where food purveyors have become a rare culinary art, Freeman’s Fish Market remains dedicated to the craft.”