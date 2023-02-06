Maplewood Village Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses: Noiré Dispensary

From Maplewood Village Alliance:
This Black History Month, we are celebrating our Black-owned businesses and the contributions these Black entrepreneurs make to our vibrant and lively village.
Whether you frequent these businesses or this is your first introduction, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month — and all year long!
Noiré Dispensary
171 Maplewood Ave
Owners: Giovanni and Sharquana
“Noiré Dispensary is a minority- and female-owned family cannabis business in the heart of Maplewood Village run by a husband-and-wife team. We have years of experience operating our CBD businesses in Maplewood and Denville while simultaneously being heavily involved in the communities.
“The mission of Noiré Dispensary is to discover, inform about, and provide premium cannabis products. We want to help change the stigma of cannabis and encourage people to educate themselves on all the benefits cannabis has to offer. Our customers love our easy-to-shop website which features a broad range of superior-quality cannabis products. Our retail store offers an inviting, warm, bright, and friendly environment, filled with premium products, a relaxing buyer experience, and helpful customer care representatives to assist in choosing the right product for every wellness or beauty concern.”