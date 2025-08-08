Maplewood Village Sidewalk Sale Brings Three Days of Deals & Local Charm — August 14-16

From Maplewood Village Alliance:



Maplewood Village is rolling out the racks and filling the sidewalks for three days of shopping, savings, and summer fun during the Annual Sidewalk Sale, taking place Thursday, August 14 through Saturday, August 16.

Shoppers can stroll the charming streets of Maplewood Village while browsing an array of merchandise displayed outside participating stores. From fashion and accessories to home décor, books, gifts, and unique one-of-a-kind finds, the Sidewalk Sale offers something for everyone — all while supporting the small businesses that make Maplewood special.

This event is a great opportunity to discover new favorite shops, enjoy special discounts, and reconnect with neighbors. Shopping locally keeps our downtown vibrant and thriving.

Event Details:

Dates: Thursday, August 14 – Saturday, August 16, 2025

Location: Maplewood Village, Maplewood, NJ

What to Expect: Outdoor displays, special promotions, and unbeatable deals from participating local businesses.

The Sidewalk Sale will run during regular business hours for each participating shop. Shoppers are encouraged to come early for the best selection and enjoy the unique experience of summer shopping in one of New Jersey’s most picturesque downtown.

Visit here for more information on participating merchants.