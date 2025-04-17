Newly Opened Sweetspot Dispensary on Irvington Ave Invites SOMA Community to 4/20 Celebration

Ann and Bill Henderson, a husband-and-wife business team and Maplewood residents, are inviting the community to the newly opened Sweetspot cannabis dispensary’s 4/20 celebration this Sunday at 751 Irvington Avenue.

The Henderson Family has transformed the interiors of a 1920s home into an inviting dispensary while preserving the architecture and charm of the original building.

The 4/20 celebration will feature 25% off the whole store, food, giveaways and more.

The Hendersons established Innovation X Marketing in 2014, focusing on brand development, marketing, and design within the wine and spirits industry, as well as in the emerging botanical beverage sector, including cannabis.

They have since partnered with experienced cannabis operators at Sweetspot to bring a “community-forward” dispensary that prioritizes giving back. The dispensary will feature local artists on an in-store gallery wall and support community art initiatives.

The Maplewood Sweetspot is one of seven cannabis retail locations across the East Coast, plus a Sweetspot cultivation facility in Rhode Island, and cultivation coming soon to New Jersey. “Sweetspot’s retail experience is designed with a strong focus on consumer education and service,” said Bill. “Customer service is the cornerstone of the shopping experience at Sweetspot. Here, even the most hesitant consumers can feel at ease, with mild and low-dose cannabis options available for those who are interested but intimidated.”

He added that Sweetspot is also committed to supporting the local economy by offering competitive wages and benefits to employees, many of whom are hired from Maplewood and the surrounding communities.

Ann is excited to bring a cannabis to a new area in Maplewood — the Irvington Avenue retail hub of local businesses and small-town entrepreneurship.

“We were inspired to bring legal cannabis to our hometown after seeing the positive impact cannabis has on individuals as a wellness aid and to neighborhoods from the significant tax benefits. But cannabis is a very complex industry. We decided to partner with Sweetspot and use the company’s deep experience in cannabis to help us fulfill our dream,” said Ann. “Sweetspot’s personalized approach to cannabis as a wellness tool, combined with our knowledge of the community, has created a truly Maplewood experience. We are excited to have finally opened our doors.”

Sweetspot will host a 4/20 celebration throughout the weekend, beginning Friday 4/18 and concluding on Sunday 4/20. The dispensary will offer 25% discounts across the whole store, giveaways, free food from local Maplewood restaurants, and vendor activations.

About Sweetspot

Sweetspot is a premium cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience. With a focus on education and personalized service, Sweetspot caters to all levels of cannabis consumers. Known for its unique approach to cannabis retail, the store features a wide selection of products, including mild and low-dose options, and is committed to supporting the local community. To learn more, visit sweetspotfarms.com.