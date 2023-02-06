Perch Home Is Moving to a New, Bigger Location in Maplewood Village

Perch Home, long a retail staple in Maplewood Village at 9 Highland Place, is moving to new, larger digs just across the street and rebranding with a slightly bigger name — Perch Home & Company — with a projected opening in April.

“We have exciting news! After 17 years at our current location, Perch Home is moving to a bigger and better spot in the village! While we have to say goodbye to our sweet little shop, we can’t wait to show you what we have in store at this bigger, better Perch Home. Stay tuned for details on our grand opening, and be sure to follow us and join our email list to stay updated,” Perch Home posted on its social media last month.

The new space is the former Tandoori Chef II location behind Cactus Charly at 6-1/2 Highland Avenue.

“Though we’re packing up and moving to a new location, our commitment to beautiful gifts remains the same. Shop online at perchhome.com and take advantage of our complimentary gift wrapping!” read Perch’s announcement.

Perch Home owner Michelle Bessey reports, “We are looking to open again in the spring as Perch Home & Company. The store’s new location will provide customers with an even more enjoyable shopping experience. Customers can still shop at Perch Home & Company during the construction by visiting the online store at perchhome.com. Free local delivery!”

Bessey adds that Perch is currently working out of a space at 220 Rutgers Street and delivering.

Stay tuned for more updates later this month.

Cat Delett, executive director of the Maplewood Village Alliance, congratulated Perch Home on Instagram: “We are so excited for Perch Home and to see what this next chapter brings – whatever it is, we are 100 percent sure it will be AMAZING!”

“Working at Perch Home over the years has been like a second home to me,” said Claire McGee. “I can’t begin to express my gratitude and appreciation for the environment Michele created in her little corner of the village. While it is bittersweet to be temporarily closing our doors, I am beyond excited to see where this new chapter takes us. Many, many thanks to our wonderful customers, neighbors, friends and family that have seen us through to this point. We would not have been able to do any of this without them. We can’t wait to share more exciting plans and details as we get closer to our grand re-opening. Bigger and better things to come!”