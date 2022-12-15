PHOTOS: Baxter’s Pet Supply Opens on Springfield Ave in Maplewood

The Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood elected officials welcomed Baxter’s Pet Supply at 1874 Springfield Avenue with a ribbon cutting and grand opening this past weekend.

Baxter’s Pet Supply owner Rick Engler (otherwise known as Baxter’s person) and team opened their doors on Saturday, December 10, bringing a wide selection of pet food, treats, toys and accessories for dogs, cats and fish just in time for holidays shopping.

Follow @baxterspetsupply on Instagram and stop in at 1874 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

Photos courtesy of the Springfield Avenue Partnership: