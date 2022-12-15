BusinessMaplewood

PHOTOS: Baxter’s Pet Supply Opens on Springfield Ave in Maplewood

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood elected officials welcomed Baxter’s Pet Supply at 1874 Springfield Avenue with a ribbon cutting and grand opening this past weekend.

Baxter’s Pet Supply owner Rick Engler (otherwise known as Baxter’s person) and team opened their doors on Saturday, December 10, bringing a wide selection of pet food, treats, toys and accessories for dogs, cats and fish just in time for holidays shopping.

Follow @baxterspetsupply on Instagram and stop in at 1874 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

Photos courtesy of the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

 

