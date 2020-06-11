Pickett’s Village Bar to Open for Outdoor Dining June 18

From Pickett’s Village Bar on instagram:

THIS IS HAPPENING! We are getting ready to open our patio for outdoor dining on Thursday, June 18th, and can’t wait to welcome you back! We will reopen in the spirit of the Pickett’s experience we’ve all missed while respecting the guidelines meant to protect us all. This means outdoor dining and takeout/curbside pickup only; tables spaced six feet apart on every side; a different approach to menus and table ware; new protocols for servers and other staff; and continued rigor and transparency on everything we’re doing to keep customers and our team safe. More details at pickettsvillage.bar and more to come. See you soon! #phase2 #pickettsvillagebar #backinaction #patiodining #diningout #drinkingout #gettingout #pickettsmargarita #alfresco #celebrate #missyou #thankyou

Related:

Maplewood to Welcome Expanded Outdoor Dining & Sidewalk Sales, When Gov. Loosens Restrictions, May 26, 2020

South Orange & Maplewood Restaurants Prepare to — Safely — Welcome Back Customers for Outdoor Dining, June 9, 2020