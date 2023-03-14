Realtor Allison Ziefert Says ‘Women Make The Real Estate World Go Round’

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Oftentimes prospective clients, particularly women, tell us they’d like to work with our team because we are female-led. I think this is because women have a baseline level of trust that other women will treat them fairly and with respect.

Given that March is Women’s History Month, I started to think about all of the talented local women professionals, store owners and service providers that help make our real estate world go round, as well as some of the very cool female business people who happen to be our clients. Here are a few notable examples:

For mortgage lending, we always trust Kyla DeMarzio from Guaranteed Rate to provide the best rates, creative solutions and service to our clients.

Olga Morris of The Law Office of Olga Morris and Terri Nitti of Nitti & Nitti are both rock star real estate attorneys who give excellent legal counsel with a dose of bedside manner that our clients really appreciate.

Christine Coster of State Farm is a wonderful advisor in matters of homeowners and renter’s insurance.

Unique and special client baby gifts often come from the Toy Division. For closing gifts we keep coming back to Perch Home and Kitchen a la Mode.

Baker Street Market does a bang up job catering our broker’s open houses and team lunches.

Widely Floral Co.’s arrangements make the best “thank you” and birthday gifts. We love the dried arrangements and plants from Brave Floral too.

Sweet Life by Design is incredible at helping our clients prepare and stage their homes for optimal performance.

For great furniture pieces we love sending clients to Maplewood Mercantile.

For renovations and additions we recommend architect Nancy Doherty of Studio 1200 and for interior design Sarah Gee, Hollie Velten and Molly Miller Interiors are excellent choices.

We love meeting clients for coffee or lunch at Jackie and Son.

One of the very best things about being a local realtor is meeting and working with some of the super talented women who are or who become part of our local community. Some inspiring “standouts” who excel as women in business and professional fields are…

Aggie Burnett, Founder of ABC Creative

Alison Caporimo, Author and Digital Strategist

Maria Cramer, Police Bureau Chief at New York Times

Abby Cuffey, Executive Editor of Women’s Health Magazine.

Beth Dreher, Executive Editor of Good Housekeeping

Sharon Feder, VP Brand Marketing at ZOE

Mila Jasey, NJ State Assemblywoman

Kate Kasch, VP of Sales, Good Pop

Marie McGehee, Executive Director in Corporate Communications for Estee Lauder

Molly Rodau, CEO and Founder of Collectively

Keren Sachs, Founder and CEO of the Luupe

We are lucky to live in an era where women can thrive in so many fields and to have women role models like these right here in our community.

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

