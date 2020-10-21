REPORT: David Burke at Orange Lawn in South Orange to Close

According to northjersey.com, David Burke at Orange Lawn will be closing in the next few weeks as the outdoor dining season ends.

Burke reported having a “good summer” but said that the numbers just would not work with 25% indoor seating for the cold weather months.

Although embedded in the private Orange Lawn Tennis Club, the fine dining restaurant was open to the general public with a $10 fee per meal. It opened with much fanfare in June 2019 as part of a continued renaissance at the historic grass court tennis club.

Burke is a James Beard awarded chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. At the age of 26, he received Three Stars from the New York Times at the River Café and was chosen by his peers to represent the USA at The International Culinary Competition and won France’s coveted Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplôme d’Honneur — the only American to ever achieve this honor.

