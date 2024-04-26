CHS Student Reps Praise Interim Principal Pedro’s ‘Enthusiasm’, ‘Hands-On Leadership’

The two Columbia High School student representatives to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education praised the high school’s new Interim Principal, Ricardo Pedro, at Thursday’s BOE meeting.

“We have been very impressed with Mr. Pedro’s enthusiasm and hands on leadership,” said Asa Glassman in his report. Glassman serves as student rep along with Gwyneth Brown.

Pedro replaced Acting Principal Ann Bodnar earlier this month, who was in turn filling in for Principal Frank Sanchez who is on administrative leave. Bodnar has now returned full-time to her role as Asst. Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction.

Read more about Pedro here.

Read Glassman’s full comments below:

“The students believe that Mr. Pedro is doing an excellent job acclimating to the school and making himself visible on most mornings. Mr. Pedro is at the front of the school greeting students, some of whom he’s already seemed to make a personal connection with. Gwyneth and I had the chance to meet with him several times over the past month, and while doing so we asked him what he believes could be improved at the high school. A common theme he brought up was the importance of a culture of excellence that Columbia seems to be lacking. And this has a lot to do with the little things such as holes in the walls, dilapidated ceilings and messy posters around the school. He believes that is that it is the little things like this that contribute to the slow erosion of a climate of success at a school like ours. In addition, he has been very proactive in already beginning to tackle some larger issues, which we are very impressed by given his minimal time in the district so far. Students cannot be expected to care for their school when it does not seem like their school cares for them. Mr. Pedro suggested some solutions such as organizing bulletin boards for club posters or even some semblance of enforcement of the dress code. Again, it is a little things that will create a sense of order and reinvigorate our culture of excellence that we know Columbia and its students are capable of. This is just the start of the changes, but it demonstrates his proactive leadership, which we deeply appreciate.”

Acting Superintendent Kevin Gilbert echoed the students’ comments, and also gave a nod to Bodnar: