SOMSD Special Services Department Launches First-Ever Caregiver Series

From SOMSD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – The South Orange and Maplewood School District’s Department of Special Services is scheduled to launch its first of six Caregiver Workshops tonight. Each workshop will delve into a different parenting topic. It is the first time the District has held a series of workshops in support of parents and guardians.

“I encourage all parents and guardians to participate in at least one of these valuable and informative sessions,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “The topics are engaging and pertinent to the challenges faced by many people raising children today. I want to thank Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Susie Budine and her team for making this series happen.”

All Caregiver Workshops are free and will be held at the Central Office Building, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood. The presenters are from Effective School Solutions, a firm that the District contracts to provide therapeutic support to students. The District asks that attendees register in advance at the link provided on the following webpage:

https://secure.smore.com/n/5tqvm/preview

Monday, May 6

School Avoidance for Parents and Families of Middle and High School Students

Wednesday, May 8

Supporting Students with Stress and Excessive Worry for Parents and Caregivers

Tuesday, May 21

School Avoidance for Parents and Families of Elementary Students

Wednesday, May 29

Social Media: Strengthening Caregiver Connection with Middle and High Schoolers

Wednesday, June 3

The Power of Play for Preschool and Elementary Parents and Caregivers

Monday, June 17

Maintaining Children’s Mental Health over the Summer

CLICK HERE for details about the workshops.