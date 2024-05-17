CHS Psychology Teacher Holds Inaugural Tri-State High School Psychology Workshop  

From SOMSD:

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Fifty psychology teachers gathered at Seton Hall University to learn more about their field on Wednesday at the first-ever Tri-State High School Psychology Workshop. The day-long event was organized by Columbia High School Teacher Christina Luzzi.

“The workshop’s purpose was for psychology teachers in our area to meet, share interesting, fun, and applicable application activities, and build connections with one another,” said Luzzi, who is in her tenth year as a teacher and will start a masters degree in Learning, Cognition, and Development at Rutgers University in September.

The workshop included presentations by three Seton Hall University professors: Dr. Amy Silvestri Hunter, who presented her work on studying sleep; Dr. Rachel Fikslin, who presented her work on studying gender; and Dr. Susan A. Nolan, who presented her work on international psychology. A representative of the College Board spoke about the new Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology curriculum.

“I commend Ms. Luzzi for taking the initiative to plan, organize, and execute a comprehensive day-long workshop for high school psychology teachers,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “She cultivated excellent partnerships to provide a valuable professional development experience that reflects very well on Columbia High School and the District. I want to thank Ms. Luzzi and all who worked with her in creating this terrific learning opportunity for psychology teachers.”

“This was truly an awesome professional development experience created entirely by Ms. Luzzi,” said District Social Studies Supervisor Christopher Preston. “We are very proud of what she has launched this week, and I look forward to seeing the Tri-State High School Psychology Workshop develop in the years to come under Ms. Luzzi’s leadership.