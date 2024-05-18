MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Irvington Woman Struck and Killed by Car in Maplewood; Authorities are Investigating

by

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the woman, a single mother of two young children.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A 28-year-old Irvington woman was struck and killed by a car on Springfield Avenue on Monday morning. Authorities are investigating the incident.

“On 5/13/24 at approximately 9:10 am, a female pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Springfield Avenue, Maplewood,” said Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly in an email. “The victim, a 28-year- old Irvington resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on the scene. The investigation is continuing and no further information is available at this time.”

Fennelly identified the woman as Maria Dolores Ganzhi Zhao, a single mother of two daughters, 7 years old and 9 months. Zhao was a native of Ecuador.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for her burial in Ecuador and for her daughters, Noemí & Genesis. As of Saturday evening, the page had raised just over $2,000 toward its goal of $15,000.

 

 

Related Articles

CHS Psychology Teacher Holds Inaugural Tri-State High School...

Maplewoodstock Music and Art Festival 2024: Headliners and...

Registration Extended ’til May 30: SOMA Celebrates 2024...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Discusses Enhanced Title Policies: Are...

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension To Celebrate...

Columbia High School Students Win Special Jury Prize...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE