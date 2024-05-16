Realtor Allison Ziefert Discusses Enhanced Title Policies: Are They Right for You?

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

When you purchase a home or property, title insurance protects the purchaser and their lender from financial loss sustained from defects in a title to a property. It ensures that the buyer has clear ownership of the property and that there are no hidden liens, encumbrances, or other issues that could affect the title’s validity.

Standard Owner’s Title Insurance typically covers “the past”:

Forgery and fraud

Undisclosed heirs

Errors in public records

Incorrect legal descriptions

Prior liens or encumbrances not of record

Encroachments, overlaps or boundary disputes

Title insurance rates are set by the state.

Enhanced Owner’s Title Insurance offers additional protections for “the future,” including:

Post-policy forgery and fraud that impact your title after closing

Building permit violations from previous owners

Covenants, conditions, and restrictions violations

Post-policy encroachments (such as a neighbor building a fence on your property)

Zoning law violations

Certain living trust coverage

Inflation coverage (automatic increase in coverage amount over time)

These policies cannot be purchased retroactively and they cost about 20% more than the standard policy.

Local real estate attorneys who we have conferred with differ in their opinions on these policies. Some say that they are not worth the extra expense and others recommend them for every client.

In summary, while a standard owner’s title insurance policy offers essential protection, an enhanced policy can provide additional safeguards that might be valuable depending on your specific circumstances and risk tolerance. It’s often a good idea to discuss the options with your real estate attorney or title insurance agent to understand the best choice for your situation.

The local market has seen prices rise significantly from 2023. YTD Maplewood prices are up 14.87% with homes selling at an average price of $928,930. The number of units sold is up by 29% YTD over last year. The average home in Maplewood sold for 111.72% over list price, an increase of 6.2% YTD over last year.

In South Orange the average sale price of a home is up by 19.98% YTD over last year with homes selling at an average price of $1,028,061. Yes, that’s over $1 million! The number of units sold was down by about 10.8% YTD. The average home in south Orange sold for 111.31% over list price, an increase of 6.39% YTD over last year.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

