The Maplewood Foundation Kicks Off 2024 Fundraising With $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, today began its 2024 fundraising effort by announcing the pledge of an anonymous gift of up to $100,000 that will match all donations through June 30, 2024.

“The Maplewood Foundation is thrilled to receive an anonymous gift that hopefully will incentivize the generosity of others, enabling pre-July donations – large and small – to go twice as far,” said Fred Profeta, president of the Foundation. “Our organization needs ongoing donations to deliver on our promise of being a sustainable, reliable source of funding for the many non-profits doing vital work in our community. This gift is a great start to our 2024 efforts.”

Launched in 2023, The Maplewood Foundation uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established Maplewood-focused organizations and aspiring nonprofits. Donations to the Foundation are invested in a fund for a longer-term and wider impact. The more the fund grows each year, the higher the amount that can be disseminated to nonprofits.

Last year, the Foundation received a net of $1 million in donations and awarded grants totaling $50,000 to seven local non-profit organizations. It already announced plans to give more than that at the end of 2024.

“Despite our progress, which is exceptional for a young foundation, there’s more demand from the nonprofits than we can currently meet,” said Becky Scheer, the Foundation’s Grants Committee chair, pointing to the more than $200,000 in grant requests received in 2023. “With every dollar donated – and for a short time matched – our organization and town grows stronger for years to come.”

The Maplewood Foundation encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits. A gift to the Foundation helps meet the community’s ever-changing needs and ensures Maplewood remains a community that cares about its people.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. No gift is too large or too small.







ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefitting the residents of Maplewood, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with special needs; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation.