The Maplewood Foundation Plans To Grant Over $50,000 To Local Nonprofits in 2024

The Maplewood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) philanthropic community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, last week announced at its annual nonprofit informational and networking luncheon that it will give more than $50,000 in grants to local organizations at the end of 2024. There were 17 nonprofits in attendance, including several who received Program and Seed grants from the Foundation in 2023.

“We reached our first-year goal of raising enough in donations from the community to give away $50,000 in grants to seven different nonprofits and now it’s time to turn our attention to 2024,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation board of trustees. “Year two is the time to demonstrate that the Foundation is both a sustainable and a growing source of funding, which is why we are committed to giving away more in 2024 than we did last year.”

Donations to community foundations are invested in a fund for a longer-term and wider impact. They generally give approximately 5% of their holdings each year in grants to local nonprofits serving their residents.

“The Maplewood community really stepped up in 2023 and we’re asking our friends and neighbors to consider making a donation in our second year,” said Profeta. “Last year, we received grant requests totaling more than $200,000. The more we raise in 2024, and every year, the better able we will be to meet the needs of the nonprofits who develop and provide invaluable programs and services to our residents.”











The Maplewood Foundation 2023-2024 grant recipients were:

At the luncheon, Kim Takacs, executive director of Together We Bloom, shared her organization’s experience as the Foundation’s first Seed grant recipient. The emerging nonprofit focuses on disability justice, equity, and belonging initiatives and received a $5,000 grant it will use to host a panel discussion with local people with disabilities in partnership with the Peer Support and Action Network. It is also increasing disability inclusion and accessibility for North Jersey Pride and Maplewoodstock, including a sensory-friendly tent.

“This kind of funding for a new organization is hard to come by and we are beyond grateful,” said Takacs. “The grant has been an incredible boost, helping us initiate inclusivity efforts we hadn’t been able to launch.”

The Foundation will begin accepting grant applications on June 1, 2024. An application form will be available via www.themaplewoodfoundation.org.

Also in attendance was Ronnella Walker, executive director of the Maplewood Village Alliance, whose organization received a $10,000 Program grant to assist with the beautification of Baker Square, which serves as a community gathering spot for programming, meet-ups and more. Walker shared that the organization was able to combine the grant it received from the Foundation with $20,000 in direct donations to complete the project.

The Maplewood Foundation encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits. A gift to the Foundation creates a source of grant funding for years to come, meeting the community’s ever-changing needs and ensuring Maplewood remains a community that cares about its people. To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. No gift is too large or too small.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations in Maplewood, New Jersey. Founded in 2023, the organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established Maplewood-focused organizations and aspiring nonprofits.